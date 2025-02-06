Miscreants throw human faeces into overhead tank in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Even as the row over the dumping of human faeces in the overhead drinking water tank at Vengaivayal, a Dalit village, in Pudukottai in 2022 is yet to settle down, another case surfaced here on Wednesday late evening.

Luckily, an alert council member acted immediately, pumped out the water and cleaned the tank before the issue exploded.

Sources said, Wednesday around 7 pm, the residents of North Thayyalkaran Street in ward 20 of Tiruchy corporation noticed some miscreants throwing a parcel atop the OHT of 5,000-litre capacity, the main source of drinking water to the street. On climbing atop, they were shocked to see a polythene cover with human faeces floating on the tank.

They informed ward member LIC K Sankar who came along with the corporation workers who removed the faeces and pumped out the water.

“We suspect anti-social elements behind the act. I got the workers to close the outlets and clear the water. A portion of the faeces was seen on the OHT's concrete slab cover," said Sankar.

He said the tank would be kept empty until the officials inspect and clear it for use.

Sankar lodged a complaint with the Gandhi Market police station, seeking the arrest of the culprits. He also petitioned the Corporation Commissioner.

Functionaries from various political parties visited the spot and sought befitting punishment for the culprits.