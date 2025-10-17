Miscreants steal liquor, cash from Tasmac outlet in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Miscreants stole money and liquor bottles from a Tasmac outlet after damaging the shutters of the shop in Thanjavur on Thursday. The TASMAC outlet (No: 8087) has been functioning at Krishnapuram near Athirampattinam in Pattukkottai for the past few years.

On Wednesday, the supervisor Ravichandran (55) and salesmen Manivannan (48), Shanmugam (48)closed the outlet after the sales and left the place at around 10.15 pm.

A group which had noticed the staff leaving went to the shop and broke the lock and stole Rs 15,000 and 96 liquor bottles, and escaped. On Thursday, the staff, as usual, came to the outlet to start the business and were shocked to see the shutter was raised.

They found that the cash and liquor bottles had been stolen and soon passed on the information to their higher officials and the police, who conducted an inspection. The police also registered a case and are investigating.