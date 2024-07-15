Miscreants hurl petrol bomb at Thanjavur DMK functionary’s house

TIRUCHY: Miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the house of a government contractor and DMK functionary in Thanjavur and fortunately no one was hurt but windows were damaged.

Radhakrishnan (48), a resident from Sithukadu near Thiruchitrambalam in Thanjavur, DMK branch secretary and government contractor, went to his in law’s house at Valapiramman Kadu on Sunday and was staying there while his mother went to sleep in the nearby house.

On Sunday late hours, an unidentified gang came to his house and hurled a petrol bomb.

Since Radhakrishnan and his family were away, no one was hurt but for minor damage to the windows.

On information, Radhakrishnan came to his house and later lodged a complaint with Thiruchitrambalam police. Based on the complaint, SP Ashish Rawat, Pattukkottai DSP Baskar and others visited the spot and inspected.

A case has been filed and search is on for the gang.