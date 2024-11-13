Miscreants hang dog to death from tree in Erode

COIMBATORE: Miscreants hanged a dog to death from a tree on the bunds of a lake in Edanganasalai in Erode on Tuesday.

A rope was tied to its neck and hanged in the tree. On receiving information, the municipality workers rushed to the spot, retrieved its carcass and buried it in the same spot.

As several dogs are roaming around in the lake bunds, someone might have killed the dog after it bit a person.

“There is also a possibility that many, who come to consume liquor in the secluded spot may have hanged the dog in an inebriated condition. An inquiry is underway by municipality authorities to nab the culprit,” an official said.

This incident comes close on the heels of villagers hanging two dogs to death recently in Tirupur. Based on a complaint by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), the Mulanur police in Tirupur booked 20 villagers for causing cruelty to dogs.

They were upset after the dogs allegedly bit some of their goats.