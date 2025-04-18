Miscreants drill Tasmac shop wall, take away liquor bottles in Karur

TIRUCHY: Miscreants drilled the walls of a Tasmac outlet and escaped with liquor bottles worth Rs 28,000 and cash of Rs 6,000 in Karur on Thursday.

The staff of the Tasmac outlet (No: 4941) functioning at Pallipalayam near Kulithalai in Karur closed the shop on Wednesday night and left.

On Thursday, when the staff came to the shop to unload the stocks from the godown that arrived, they were shocked to see, the wall was drilled and bottles and cash were missing.

Lalapet police were informed. The police also brought the sniffer dog squad and conducted an investigation.

The gang had removed the CCTV cameras and spilt chilli powder around the outlet.