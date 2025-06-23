Minor issues in DMK alliance will be resolved, Oppn’s wish for rift won’t succeed: TNCC chief

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Sunday said the INDIA bloc is intact, denying speculations of a rift in the front over seat sharing.

Speaking to the media persons in Coimbatore, Selvaperunthagai said the AIADMK and BJP leaders are daydreaming that the DMK alliance will fall apart. “Our alliance is strong and intact.

There are no weak spots in our alliance, as claimed by the BJP leaders. The BJP and AIADMK are daydreaming for some confusion to happen in our alliance for their political gains,” he said.

Delving further into the issue, the TNCC leader, however, stated that there may be some minor issues among the alliance partners, which will be resolved through talks soon.

“People have made up their mind to reject those parties which have aligned with fascist forces in Tamil Nadu,” he said. Responding to a query on the number of constituencies Congress would contest in the 2026 Assembly polls, Selvaperunthagai said it will be decided by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders.

Attacking the BJP-led Centre for refusing to give funds for Tamil Nadu and for forcing a third language, Selvaperunthagai condemned Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that “those speaking English would soon feel ashamed,” saying that the BJP does not like people from the marginalised sections to speak in English, which leads to prosperity.