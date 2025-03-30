Minor girl set on fire by lover, his friend, dies in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: A 17-year-old girl who was set on fire by two youths in Thoothukudi succumbed to burn injuries on Friday night. Santhosh (21) of Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district, and his friend Muthaiya (22) were arrested on Saturday.

The fateful incident occurred on March 23 when the ill-fated girl was alone in her grandma’s house at Keelanambipuram village near Ettayapuram, Thoothukudi district.

Investigations carried out by the Ettayapuram police revealed that Santhosh fell in love with the girl, who was living with her mother at Paramakudi. The relationship lasted a year, however, the girl’s mother objected to the relationship and took the issue to the Paramakudi police. Even after a warning from the police, Santhosh continued pursuing the relationship.

Angered over this, Kaliammal (45) sent her daughter to her grandma’s house at Keelanambipuram. Santhosh then discovered her whereabouts and took his friend Muthaiya to bring her back from her grandma’s house. As the girl refused, the duo tried to drag her home.

When the girl screamed for help, Santhosh allegedly poured kerosene on the girl’s body and set her on fire. The victim suffered critical burns to her body and was admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital. Ettayapuram police filed a case of attempt to murder following the incident. After her death, the police altered the case from attempt to murder to murder.