Minor fire breaks out at NLC's mine II in Tamil Nadu

The fire was immediately extinguished before the arrival of the fire tender avoiding any damages to the equipment and working people, the Coal PSU said in a statement on Thursday.

ByPTIPTI|3 Aug 2023 3:23 PM GMT
NEW DELHI: A minor fire broke out at an NLC India mine located in Tamil Nadu, according to the state-owned company.

However, the fire was immediately extinguished before the arrival of the fire tender avoiding any damages to the equipment and working people, the Coal PSU said in a statement on Thursday.

''In Mine-II of NLC India Limited, a minor fire occurred in the OB Handling Tripper 231,'' it said.

The equipment was put back into operation after routine daily maintenance without production loss, it added.

