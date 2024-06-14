Minor boys from Tiruchy, Madurai run social media handles threatening to kill SP in revenge for rowdy’s killing

CHENNAI: Hunting for the people behind social media pages that threatened to murder the Tiruchy Superintendent of Police in retaliation for the encounter killing of a notorious criminal a year ago, the police officials were in for a shock after finding that the Instagram reels were posted by a group of minors from Tiruchy and Madurai.

Komban Jagan, a history-sheeter facing several cases, including murder and robbery, was killed in a police encounter in November last year.

In the recent days, some social media handles began praising Jagan. They carried his videos and photos with ominous warnings like ‘incidents will continue’, ‘red alert, etc., and threatened retaliation for his killing. Some even went to the extent of posting photos of Tiruchy SP V Varunkumar, warning that heads would roll.

The police immediately swung into action to register a case and began tracing the people behind the account. Much to their shock, the officials found that it was a group of four minor boys from Tiruchy and Madurai. All of them were detained.



The officer summoned their parents and spoke to the minors in their presence. He advised them against such activities, warning them of the consequences and let them off considering their future.

“My photo was used in some of the posts, warning that heads will explode. They were also using Jagan’s videos and photos. It seems they were doing this for likes and shares on social media. If children are always seek fiddling with their phone, it is on parents to keep track of their activities,” SP Varunkumar told Thanthi TV.