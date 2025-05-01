Minor boy tied up overnight, brutally assaulted in caste-based attack in Dharmapuri

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy was allegedly tied to a tree overnight and brutally beaten in an alleged caste-based attack near Harur in Dharmapuri district.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the boy, who hails from Thenkaraikottai, had previously worked for a brief period at a petrol pump owned by a man named Ramakrishnan. The boy later left the job and joined his uncle's business, which reportedly angered the petrol pump owner.

In a suspected act of revenge, Ramakrishnan and three others allegedly tied the boy to a tree and assaulted him while hurling casteist slurs. The boy sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed at the A Pallapatti police station regarding the incident. Authorities have registered a case against the petrol pump owner, Ramakrishnan, and three other individuals under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police are investigating the incident further.