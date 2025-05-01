Begin typing your search...

    Minor boy tied up overnight, brutally assaulted in caste-based attack in Dharmapuri

    In a suspected act of revenge, Ramakrishnan and three others allegedly tied the boy to a tree and assaulted him while hurling casteist slurs.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 May 2025 7:21 PM IST
    Minor boy tied up overnight, brutally assaulted in caste-based attack in Dharmapuri
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy was allegedly tied to a tree overnight and brutally beaten in an alleged caste-based attack near Harur in Dharmapuri district.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the boy, who hails from Thenkaraikottai, had previously worked for a brief period at a petrol pump owned by a man named Ramakrishnan. The boy later left the job and joined his uncle's business, which reportedly angered the petrol pump owner.

    In a suspected act of revenge, Ramakrishnan and three others allegedly tied the boy to a tree and assaulted him while hurling casteist slurs. The boy sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

    Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed at the A Pallapatti police station regarding the incident. Authorities have registered a case against the petrol pump owner, Ramakrishnan, and three other individuals under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

    Police are investigating the incident further.

    caste discriminationCaste voilence victimPetrol PumpDharmapuri
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X