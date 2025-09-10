Minor among trio held for burglary in Avadi

CHENNAI: The Avadi city police have nabbed two youths and a minor boy for burgling a house in Moulivakkam and decamping with 46 sovereign jewellery and Rs 6.5 lakh cash two weeks ago.

The burglary happened at the house of N Ramasamy (61) of Madanandhapuram on August 28.

Fingerprints at the crime scene led to serial offenders S Chinnathambi (24) and L Rajesh (24), and further investigation with them led to their juvenile delinquent accomplice.

All three were apprehended, and police recovered 34.25 grams of stolen gold jewellery and Rs 45,000 cash from the accused. Chinnathambi and Rajesh were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

The minor boy was admitted to a government home for boys.