Minister Velu orders on-site inspection, documentation to enhance road quality

CHENNAI: To improve road construction standards, Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports Minister EV Velu directed that no bituminous or concrete works be carried out without the physical presence of qualified engineers at the site.

He also stressed strict on-site supervision and mandated routine material testing and proper documentation as part of a comprehensive quality-control framework.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Highways Research Station in Guindy, the minister announced that assistant engineers must be present at asphalt plants to oversee bitumen mixing, and quality control (QC) engineers must verify all materials used — including aggregates, moisture content, binder ratios, and cement mixtures — before work begins. “Unless engineers ensure quality at every stage, road works should not proceed,” he said firmly.

He reiterated that the responsibility for quality lies entirely with the QC engineers, who must ensure compliance through structured testing, including 7-day and 28-day cube tests for concrete, and by maintaining inspection records for ministerial review.

Velu further instructed that reinforcement materials used in bridges and retaining walls be tested for strength and weight, and results for the same must be recorded in registers for official inspection.

The review meeting was attended by key officials, including R Selvaraj, Secretary, Highways and Minor Ports.