Minister treats orphaned children to ‘Idly Kadai’; Dhanush calls to express gratitude

CHENNAI: State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian spent a joyful time with orphaned and single-parent children at an event in Saidapet on Sunday, treating them to a screening of Idly Kadai, a film that celebrates compassion and human values.

The event was organised under the 'Anbu Karangal' initiative, launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin to provide monthly financial assistance to children who have lost one or both parents. As part of the outreach camp held recently at Saidapet, 399 children, including 68 who lost both parents and 331 who lost one parent, were identified for support.

"To make the day memorable, the children gathered at the Minister's office early in the morning, where they were served breakfast. They were later taken to a local theatre to watch Idly Kadai, a family entertainer that deeply resonated with them. The children, beaming with excitement, enjoyed the film thoroughly," Minister Subramanian told reporters here.

"After the screening, the group visited a popular textile showroom in T Nagar, where each child was encouraged to pick new clothes of their choice, bringing smiles and cheer all around. In a touching moment, actor Dhanush, who stars in Idly Kadai, personally called the Minister after learning about the gesture. Expressing gratitude, he appreciated the Minister for bringing happiness to hundreds of children, "a release said.

Recalling his own childhood, Ma Subramanian shared that he lost his mother at a young age, adding that spending a day with these children was "an emotionally fulfilling experience".