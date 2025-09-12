Minister Sekarbabu reviews ongoing works at 19 temples across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu chaired a review meeting to take stock of the ongoing works as part of the master plans to improve the facilities in 19 temples in the State.

He instructed officials to expedite the works, apart from materalising the announcements made in the assembly between 2021-2022 and 2025-2026.

The Minister also inquired about the populace schemes such as free spiritual tours for the elderly devotees to popular temples, enrolment of students in department-run educational institutions, restoring the temple chariots and temple ponds and rope car facilities in hilly shrines, according to statement. He inquired with the officials on renovation and restoration of ancient temples in the state.

On the occasion, Sekarbabu handed over appointment orders to the wards of the employees who died in service, on compassionate grounds. Principal Secretary of the department K Manivannan, Commission of the department PN Sridhar and senior officials of the department took part in the meeting.