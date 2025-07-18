Minister Sekarbabu launches free tour for elderly devotees to Amman temples

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Friday launched a spiritual tour in the auspicious month of Aadi to popular Amman temples in the state for elderly devotees, aged between 60 and 70 years.

The minister distributed travel kits for the 58 devotees, who commenced the free spiritual tour from Tiruvottiyur Vadivudaiamman temple.

Under the scheme, a total of 2,000 devotees would benefit. The department would organise such trips from Thanjavur, Madurai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Erode and Tirunelveli between July 18 and August 15.