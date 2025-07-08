Minister Sekarbabu calls on Selvaperunthagai, apologise for temple incident

CHENNAI: Minister for HR & CE P K Sekarbabu on Monday called on TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai at his residence to express regret over the conduct of officials during the Vellakottai Murugan temple event and assured that appropriate action would be taken against those responsible.

Sharing photographs of their meeting on Monday evening in a social media post, the Congress leader said the minister had inquired about the incidents that occurred during the temple consecration ceremony and expressed concern over the officials' behaviour, which, he noted, could tarnish the image of the good governance led by Chief Minister M K Stalin. He assured that action would be taken against the officials involved.

He further stated that the actions of a few should not blemish the reputation of the CM, who is known for treating everyone equally. "We will put an end to this," he added, alluding to the leaders and social activities flagging the issue and demanded the intervention of the CM.