Minister Sekarbabu assures safe, grand conduct of Chithirai festival in Madurai

CHENNAI: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P K Sekarbabu on Wednesday assured the Assembly that elaborate arrangements are in place for the smooth and safe conduct of the Chithirai festival in Madurai, and that he would personally inspect the preparations on Sunday, April 20.

Responding to a special call attention motion moved by AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju, who expressed concerns about the safety of devotees due to ongoing construction of a flyover near the Vaigai river, Sekarbabu said, "The Chithirai festival, particularly the 'Azhagar Aatril Irangum Vaibhavam" scheduled on May 12, will be conducted grandly and securely."

He stated that the construction of a new bridge connecting the Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple to the Vaigai riverbank, initiated by the Highways Department for Rs 190.40 crore in 2023, has been temporarily halted 15 days ahead of the festival to ensure public safety.

"Instructions have been given to the District Collector, Commissioner of Police, and other senior officials to coordinate efforts. Access paths have been cleaned, and the temple administration is working diligently to avoid any inconvenience to devotees,” he added.

Sekarbabu also responded to Raju's demand to provide drinking water and close TASMAC outlets during the summer festival.

"All necessary arrangements, including water supply and security, are being addressed, " the minister assured.

He confirmed that Ministers P Moorthy, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and himself will be present during the festival, with an on-ground review scheduled for Sunday, April 20.