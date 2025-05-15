Minister Raja Kannappan condoles death of foresters who died in Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: State forest department minister RS Raja Kannappan expressed condolences to the families of two forest department staff, who died in a road accident near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri.

A department release said that forest department staff Karthikeyan and Diwakar died on Wednesday after a Karnataka government bus collided with their two-wheeler while travelling to Mathur from Uthangarai.

Expressing his condolences to the families of the deceased personnel, the minister urged the field staff of the department to be cautious while travelling on roads and during the work.