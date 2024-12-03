Minister Ponmudy attacked with mud during flood inspection in Villupuram

CHENNAI: Minister Ponmudy was attacked with mud by angry locals during his inspection of flood affected Iruvelpattu area in Villupuram district, on Tuesday.

According to a Maalaimalar and Thanthi TV, the minister who inspected the flooded areas was accompanied by DMK’s Villupuram south district in-charge Gautham Sigamani and Villupuram district collector Palani upon whom the public threw mud, showing their anger over how the flood situation was handled, following this the minister and the officials had to leave the spot abruptly.

The incident occurred when the minister and the officials went to speak to the protestors who were blocking a national highway road. Villagers from Arasur, Iruvelpattu, Villupuram and Tiruchy had staged a road roke for more than an hour, causing traffic disruption for upto a 10 kilometre-stretch in Iruvelpattu.

Villupuram district has been heavily affected by the unprecedented rains caused by Cyclone Fengal. As many neighbourhoods and houses were flooded, several residents took to the streets to protest. They are also reportedly furious about delays in getting necessities like food and water.