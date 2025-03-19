Minister Ponmudy and his sons appear in special court in red sand quarrying case

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy and both of his sons Gautham Sigamani, Kallakurichi MP and Ashok Sigamani president of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association appeared physically before a special court in a case related to illegal red sand quarrying.

On Wednesday, the minister and both his sons, arrayed as accused in the red sand quarrying case, appeared before S Ezhil Velavan, an additional special judge for CBI cases.

During the appearance the minister filed a petition under section 205 of CrPC seeking dispense with his further appearance as he holds public office as a minister of the State and also being the deputy general secretary of DMK.

Recording the submission the judge directed the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to file counter to the dispense with petition, special public prosecutor N Ramesh took notice on behalf of ED.

In 2012 the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case against former minister Ponmudy for having aided his son, Gautham Sigamani, other family members, and aides to illegally quarry red sand in Villupuram when he served as minister for Mines and Minerals between February 13, 2007, and May 15, 2007.

It was alleged that due to this, he incurred Rs. 28.36 crore loss for the exchequer of Tamil Nadu.

ED filed a case in 2023 against Ponmudy, his son Gautham Sigamani, and four others based on the DVAC FIR. Subsequently, ED sleuths raided the places owned by Ponmudy in Chennai and Villupuram. Further, he was taken to the ED office in Chennai and questioned him.

After the investigation the ED has filed a chargesheet with 90 pages.