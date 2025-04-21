Minister Nehru rules out water contamination in Tiruchy deaths, suspects soft drinks distributed at temple festival

CHENNAI: Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, K N Nehru, on Monday ruled out water contamination as the cause of death of four-year-old Priyanka and three others, as well as the hospitalisation of 53 people in Woraiyur, within the Tiruchy Corporation limits.

He informed the State Assembly that reports linking the deaths to water contamination were factually incorrect, and noted that the soft drinks distributed during a temple festival in the locality were suspected to have caused the symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting.

The preliminary post-mortem report of the child showed no indication of water contamination, the minister said while responding to a call attention motion moved by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and legislators from DMK allies including the VCK, Congress, and the Left parties.

He clarified that Latha (53), a heart patient, died of cardiac arrest at her residence on the night of 18 April, while Lakshmi (90), who had been unwell for nearly ten days, succumbed to her illness. These facts disapproved of the media reports linking water continuation as the cause of their deaths.

Elaborating on the measures taken by the authorities, the minister said the urban local body and the health department acted swiftly after seven people reported symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting on April 17.

A 286-member medical team was deployed to conduct special health camps, examining 6,416 residents across 1,492 households in Wards 8 and 10 of the Corporation. A total of 53 people were admitted to both government and private hospitals in the city, and all were reported to be in stable condition. Authorities also collected water samples from six locations, with results indicating that the water was safe for human consumption.

Nehru further said that new pipelines had been laid within the Tiruchy Corporation limits at a cost of Rs 40 cr to ensure a steady flow of potable water. However, he suspected that the cases of diarrhoea and vomiting may have been caused by buttermilk and soft drinks distributed during a local temple festival. “We have collected samples of the soft drinks and initiated steps to identify those responsible for their distribution, so that appropriate action may be taken,” he added.

The department is taking all necessary steps to ensure the supply of safe drinking water, the Minister affirmed, noting that 4,000 MLD of water is being supplied to 5.5 crore people across the state. All precautionary measures are being observed to safeguard public health.

