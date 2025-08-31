Minister Nehru launches training scheme for dept staff

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru inaugurated a month-long basic training course for 2,014 newly appointed employees of the department on Saturday at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy in Vandalur to enhance urban governance.

The training event was also broadcast via video conferencing for participants in Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Salem.

The new recruits include 401 assistant engineers, 124 assistant engineers (planning), 15 junior engineers, 189 junior engineers (planning), 207 technical assistants, 126 draftsmen, 167 work supervisors, 354 work inspectors, and 431 sanitation inspectors. This comprehensive training, a collaborative effort with Anna University, is scheduled to run until September 30.

Minister Nehru emphasised the critical role of the Municipal Administration Department, stating that it serves as a direct contact with the public. He stressed the importance of practical knowledge beyond academic qualifications, noting that the public can only appreciate the officers’ work if they receive proper training.

He further highlighted that “the training will focus on essential skills, such as handling official files and implementing immediate corrective measures to address public needs effectively.”

Given the urban population growth, with 60 to 70 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s population living in urban areas, the minister underscored the necessity of robust infrastructure. The minister pointed out that “the industrial expansion in districts such as Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai demands a reliable provision of basic facilities, including drinking water, roads, and storm drains.” Nehru urged new employees to utilise their training to identify and respond to public needs swiftly, ensuring that all urban residents have access to essential amenities.

The event was attended by Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, TM Anbarasan, Member of Parliament from Kancheepuram, K Selvam and Member of Legislative Assembly from Chengalpattu, Varalakshmi Madhusudhanan.