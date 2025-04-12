Minister Nehru inspects finishing works at Integrated Bus Terminus in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Minister KN Nehru, who inspected the ongoing finishing works at Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT), Panjapur in Tiruchy on Friday, asked the officials to complete the works well in advance before the inauguration that has been scheduled on May 9.

The minister who went round the IBT inspected every section. He also inspected the drinking water supply and the sewage lines. He also asked the officials to ensure all the basic amenities before the inauguration and asked the corporation officials to have frequent visits to the IBT and monitor the ongoing works.

The minister said that the works are almost completed. Only finishing works are being carried out currently. Each department has been asked to inspect the works and ensure hassle-free events. He also discussed with the officials about the bus movements in the IBT premises and instructed them to provide a proper display to avoid any confusion among the commuters.

Subsequently, he inspected the meeting venue and discussed the seating arrangements. He also inspected the proposed truck terminus and vegetable market locations and asked the officials to initiate necessary works.

Mayor Mu Anbalagan, District Collector M Pradeep Kumar, Corporation Commissioner Saravanan, City Engineer Sivapadham and others accompanied the minister.

