Minister Nehru allays fears of Woraiyur contamination

TIRUCHY: Almost a week after deaths owing to water contamination were allegedly reported at Woraiyur in Tiruchy City Corporation, Minister KN Nehru visited Ward 10 and consoled the family members of the deceased, assuring the public that the water is safe to consume and there is no need to panic anymore.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the families at Minnappan Street in Woraiyur, the minister KN Nehru dismissed the reports that people died of contamination in Ward 10 as rumours. “We have explained to the people about the lab assessment of water that confirmed the water is safe for drinking and clarified that other health complications were the reason for these deaths”, said the minister.

Pointing out that Mayor Mu Anbalagan and the civic officials were pressed into action soon after the information about the water contamination was ‘spread’, the minister said that the mayor and the commissioner personally visited each household in the area and inspected the water quality, he said.

The minister said that the people were satisfied with the action initiated by the civic administration, including special medical camps, and the people who underwent treatment in the hospital were being discharged one by one, he added.

Earlier, the minister who visited the families of the deceased assured them of assistance from the government. He also assured employment to the kin of the deceased based on their educational qualification.

Later, he conducted a door-to-door inspection and ensured the residents would receive safe drinking water and asked them not to panic anymore.

District collector M Pradeep Kumar, Mayor Mu Anbalagan, Commissioner Saravanan, and other officials accompanied the minister.