Minister Ma Subramanian conducts surprise inspection at govt primary health centre in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday conducted a surprise inspection in a government primary health centre at Coimbatore to assess its functioning and address concerns.

According to Thanthi TV, during the visit, the minister interacted with patients, staff, and directed officials to take immediate action for necessary improvements.

He reviewed the availability of anti-rabies and anti-venom medications.

He also contacted a recently discharged patient to inquire about his well-being.