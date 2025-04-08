Minister KN Nehru’s brother taken to ED office for questioning

CHENNAI: Realtor KN Ravichandran, brother of Minister KN Nehru, was taken to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in the city for questioning, with regard to the searches conducted on the premises linked to the minister’s family and friends, which continued for the second day on Tuesday.

On Monday, ED officials began searches at multiple premises linked to the minister and his family across TN, as a part of an investigation against the real estate group promoted by Ravichandran. Nehru’s late brother Ramajayam’s house was also searched.

In Chennai, searches were conducted at more than 10 places, including Adyar, Teynampet, Alwarpet, CIT Colony, Besant Nagar, and MRC Nagar. Similarly, sleuths searched the residences of Minister Nehru and his family in two locations in Tiruchy on Monday.

Two teams of ED sleuths reached 5th cross and 10th cross in Thillai Nagar in Tiruchy city, where the minister, his son, and Perambalur MP Arun Nehru and the family of his deceased brother KN Ramajayam are residing. “Based on the bare minimum information provided by ED officials during the raids, it’s evident that it’s a case related to a bank transaction dating back to 2013, for which the CBI had registered a charge sheet in 2021. It’s not related to any corruption case,” said DMK legal wing secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, NR Elango, on Monday.