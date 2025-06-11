Minister KN Nehru stealing from my plate, says DMK MLA

TIRUCHY: In what appears as bad blood within DMK, party Srirangam DMK MLA M Palaniyandi on Tuesday said that it was unfair to take the food from my plate and give it to someone else, in an attack on local minister KN Nehru ostensibly over diverting funds.

He went on to add that the minister (KN Nehru) transferred the bridge work allotted to the Srirangam constituency to Mannachanallur, causing people from his constituency to suffer, he said at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Tiruchy Collectorate. District Collector M Pradeep Kumar chaired the meeting.

The Srirangam MLA Palaniyandi spoke that the people from his constituency have long been waiting for the expansion of Kambarasampettai-Pettavaithalai road and upgrading Puthur to Vayalur road into 60 feet road but it was put on hold for no reason.

The DMK member went on to say at the meeting that the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa announced two bridges, one at Kannudayanpatti and the other at Samudram, under the 110 rule, but that was also delayed due to some unknown reasons. He said he had to get approval after long fights.

Stating that the allocation for the bridge at Samudram was transferred to Manachanallur constituency, Palaniyandi said, “it is unfair on the part of the minister (KN Nehru) for transferring the work allotted for the Srirangam constituency to Manachanallur segment. It is like taking the food from my plate and serving it to someone else, and I am upset over this,” Palaniyandi further said.

While Palaniyandi was speaking against the minister, MP Durai Vaiko intervened and asked him to stick to the subject and not deviate from the meeting's agenda. However, Palaniyandi pointed out that Durai Vaiko had received more votes from his constituency and asked him to hear his grievance patiently, which triggered a commotion for a while. Palaniyandi further demanded that the Thuvakudi-Jeeyapuram semi-ring road work be completed, which has been pending for more than 14 years.

MP S Jothimani, City Commissioner of Police N Kamini, Corporation Commissioner V Saravanan, MLA A Soundarapandian and others were present during the DISHA meeting.