Minister KN Nehru dares EPS on ‘300 acres in Panjapur’ charge

TIRUCHY: Minister KN Nehru on Tuesday dared Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on charges levelled against him about owning 300 acres of land near Panjapur Kalaignar Karunanidhi Bus Terminus (KKBT), adding that the AIADMK chief can take the entire land for himself if he finds it.

Palaniswami had accused him of such ownership in Panjapur, casting motives for the new bus terminus project. In a response, Nehru said that neither he nor people related to him has even a single cent of land in Panjapur as claimed by EPS. “If EPS locates such land in Panjapur, he himself can take the land,” he said.

Nehru warned EPS of the consequences of not proving his charges. He said that he would have given such a vast area of land to the government, rebutting charges made by EPS.

He added that EPS is being bothered by his closeness to CM and DMK chief MK Stalin. “Why does it EPS? Let him solve his problems with his party colleague Thangamani first. EPS has been scanning for issues in other parties, which is unfair,” Nehru said.

Meanwhile, Nehru condemned the attack on the 108 ambulance crew by AIADMK cadre. He said that it was the AIADMK cadre themselves who contacted the ambulance to rescue a person who had fainted at the rally spot. After all this, they assaulted the crew, and the culprits would be punished, he said.