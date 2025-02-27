Begin typing your search...

    Minister KKSSR Ramachandran admitted to private hospital due to sudden illness

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|27 Feb 2025 10:22 AM IST
    Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran (Maalaimalar)

    CHENNAI: State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran admitted in Apollo Hospital in Thousand Lights due to sudden illness.

    According to Thanthi TV reports, he suddenly fell ill last night and was immediately admitted for treatment.

    The hospital administration informed that he will be discharged as per the test results.

    Further details awaited

    KKSSR Ramachandranhospitalised
    Online Desk

