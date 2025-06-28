Minister Govi Chezhiaan refutes irregularities in TN arts and science college admissions

CHENNAI: In the wake of reports about irregularities in the admission process at government Arts and Science colleges across the state this year, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan urged the students not to fear with regard to the misinformation in the media.

Providing the report on the enrollment in the Arts and Science colleges across the State, the minister, in a release on Saturday evening, said a total of 2,07,915 have registered for admission in arts and science colleges this year. “Of the total enrollment, 81,923 students have already secured admission in various colleges across the State,” he said, adding, “At present, the third phase of admissions is in the process.”

Rejecting the media reports, he urged the public to access the online admission website -- www.tngasa.in--, citing that the website is a credible source that the public could rely on.