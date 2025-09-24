Minister EV Velu inspects fabrication works for Teynampet–Saidapet flyover in Hyd

CHENNAI: Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports Minister EV Velu on Wednesday inspected steel fabrication works for the upcoming Teynampet–Saidapet elevated corridor at a global industrial facility in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh.

The 3.2-km flyover, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 621 crore to ease chronic congestion along Anna Salai, is designed with pre-fabricated steel components. On Tuesday, the Minister reviewed similar work in Vadodara, Gujarat.

During the Hyderabad visit, Velu examined the welding of 3,400-tonne pre-engineered structures to ensure adherence to quality standards. “A key feature of this project is the use of pre-fabricated steel for critical elements such as piers, pier-caps and girders,” he told reporters.

According to officials, nearly 15,000 tonnes of these components are being produced in facilities at Vadodara and Hyderabad before being transported to Chennai for assembly.

The Minister said that once completed, the flyover would substantially reduce travel time between Teynampet and Saidapet, alleviate congestion on Anna Salai, and provide long-lasting infrastructure built to international standards. “Public welfare, safety and quality remain our foremost priorities,” he added.

Highways and Minor Ports Secretary R. Selvaraj, Chief Engineer (Construction and Maintenance) KG Sathyaprakash and Special Technical Officer R. Chandrasekar accompanied the Minister during the inspection.