Minister Duraimurugan stumbles in Assembly, DyCM and colleagues rush to his aid

CHENNAI: Leader of the Floor and Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Saturday stumbled and fell on the floor of the Assembly, momentarily shocking both the treasury and opposition benches.

However, the octogenarian, with assistance from Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior minister E V Velu, got back on his feet and returned to his seat, continuing to attend the session.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 am when Duraimurugan stepped out of his seat to speak with a senior bureaucrat waiting near the entry point of the House. As he moved between the Chief Minister’s desk and the Speaker’s podium, he lost balance and fell. He attempted to stand up on his own but was unsteady. On seeing this, Udhayanidhi, who was entering the House at that moment, and Minister Velu rushed to his aid.

Everyone in the House was momentarily stunned, and proceedings came to a brief halt. However, the senior minister signalled that he was fine, had a quick conversation with the bureaucrat, and returned to his seat.

A few minutes later, Chief Minister M K Stalin entered the House and enquired the incident and checked whether Duraimurugan was fine. The minister assured him he was fine and later went on to respond to a call attention motion raised by A Venkatesan of the Sholavandan constituency regarding the Thenur water canal.

In his response, Duraimurugan stated that the department had prepared a detailed project report for desilting the canal at an estimated cost of ₹29.60 crore. The project would be taken up once it receives government approval.