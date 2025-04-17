Minister Duraimurugan seeks fund to revitalise Nanjil Nadu’s irrigation network

CHENNAI: Leader of the House Duraimurugan on Wednesday informed the House that he has formally requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to provide special attention and allocate dedicated funds to revive the vital irrigation system in Nanjil Nadu (Kanniyakumari), a region predominantly dependent on agriculture.

This appeal came after a special call attention motion was moved in the House by AIADMK MLA 'Thalavai' N Sundaram and Congress Legislature Party Leader S Rajeshkumar, focusing on the urgent need for the renovation of canals sourced from the Pechiparai and Perunchani dams in Kanniyakumari district.

Rajeshkumar highlighted the gravity of the situation, noting, "A detailed project report has been under preparation for the past three years, addressing the critical issues in the region. Nanjil Nadu is home to an extensive 4,000 kilometers of canals and an equal number of ponds. However, these water bodies are currently dry, posing a severe threat to the agricultural livelihood of farmers. Immediate action must be taken to prevent further distress."

In response, Duraimurugan emphasised the significance of Nanjil Nadu's agricultural landscape, stating, "This is a region where the entire population depends on farming. The rivers and canals are the lifeblood of the area, flowing like the nervous system of the land. While a comprehensive project report is in the works, it is yet to be completed.”

He assured the members that he had communicated with the Chief Minister, urging that a special allocation of funds be made to address these issues.

"I have informed the Chief Minister about the urgency of this matter, and once the final project report is received, prompt action will be taken," he affirmed.