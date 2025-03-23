Minister Duraimurugan reviews ongoing and new projects ahead of dept grants demand for fiscal yr 25-26

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister (WRD) Duraimurugan on Sunday held a review meeting with senior officials of the department at Secretariat ahead of the debate on grants for the department for the fiscal year 2025-2026 on Monday.

The meeting aimed to prepare a report card on the department’s performance in the current fiscal year, as well as discuss key announcements for the next financial year, for which the government has allocated Rs 9,460 crore.

The department announced the construction of 20 check dams and three dykes at a cost of Rs 230 crore to enhance the state’s water storage capacity in fiscal year 2024-2026. I

t also proposed projects to renovate and restore 24 reservoirs and check dams at a cost of Rs 284.70 crore in the current fiscal year, said an official, adding that the minister sought details regarding the projects and their present status.

The minister also discussed new announcements for the year 2025-2026, particularly regarding the construction of check dams, the official said, pointing out that most legislators have urged the department to construct check dams in their respective constituencies to improve water storage capacity, boost groundwater levels, and support farming activities.

The department will undertake the Rs 2,000 crore Comprehensive Water Resources Development Programme (CWRDP) and build six reservoirs in Chennai’s Kovalam sub-basin at a cost of Rs 350 crore. These projects are designed to address the growing demand for potable water for drinking purposes, especially considering the changing climate.

The new reservoir will have a storage capacity of 1.6 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water and will ensure a supply of potable water at 170 MLD (million litres per day) each year.