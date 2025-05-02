Minister Anbil Mahesh urges parents to oppose CBSE’s fail policy for classes 3, 5, and 8

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has called on parents to raise their voices against the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s move to implement a policy where students of Classes 3, 5, and 8 could be declared as failed if they score low marks.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister expressed strong opposition to the new evaluation procedure. “This policy is unacceptable. The idea of failing students at such a young age is harmful and could severely impact their mental health,” he said.

He pointed out that failing students in Class 5 or Class 8 and making them repeat the academic year could cause significant psychological distress and contribute to increased dropout rates. “How can children who are still in the age of eating chocolates be expected to understand failure?” he questioned.

The Minister also criticized the financial burden placed on parents, many of whom take loans to admit their children into CBSE schools. “Imagine the emotional toll on parents who are already under pressure to provide private education. CBSE's approach only adds to their stress,” he said.

Linking the issue to the broader concerns over the National Education Policy (NEP), Anbil Mahesh reiterated Tamil Nadu’s firm stance against its implementation. He alleged that through NCERT textbooks, the Union Government is attempting to rewrite history and promote biased narratives. “If such centralized policies are forced upon states, the very existence of state education systems will be under threat,” he warned.

The Minister assured that the DMK government is committed to protecting students under the state board and will continue to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s independent education policy. “We are introducing new programs to improve the quality of education, and we will never allow policies that disrupt the mental and academic well-being of our children,” he added.