Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launches Tiruchy Kattaru desilting works

TIRUCHY: The Water Resources Department (WRD) launched desilting works in Kaattaru on Saturday at Navalpattu near Tiruverumbur in Tiruchy. The project is executed at an estimated cost of Rs 35 lakh.

The project is part of WRD’s works sanctioned at Rs 120 crore to desilt 6,179 km irrigation canals. Works are executed in Tiruchy district alone at an estimated cost of Rs 16.70 crore to desilt 343 km waterways. Heeding to demands from farmers, desilting of Kaataru between Guntoor and Navalpattu has also been taken up.

On Saturday, minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the desilt programme at Kaattaru. The minister said that the desilt works have commenced to ensure free flow of water for irrigating lands in Navalpattu area. The Kaattaru plays a pivotal role in irrigation of Thiruverumbur taluk in Tiruchy.