Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launches aquatic sports as new tourist attraction at Vedaranyam

TIRUCHY: Bird watching and temple hopping aside, tourists to Vedaranyam can now unwind by participating in aquatic sports at the Vedamirtha lake. The new facilities, including watercycling, were launched under the Municipal Administration department by Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday at Nagapattinam.

The new facility would be a new attraction in Vedaranyam, as they could visit the lake in addition to the Kodiakkarai Bird Sanctuary, where the visitors surge during the October to January season.

The 18-acre rain-fed waterbody of Vedamirtha lake was desilted a few years back, and the banks were strengthened by retaining walls. The lake plays a major source of water for residents in and around Vedaranyam, and the municipal administration had initiated the new recreational venture under a pilot plan with just six rides- two single water cycles, two double water cycles and two pedaling boats that could accommodate four persons.

The minister also tried his hand at riding a double water cycle along with Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation chairman N Gowthaman during the inauguration event.

Officials said that the boating service has been approved for operation for one year and it would attract the residents as well as the tourists. Safety checks were made, and periodical maintenance would be undertaken, said the officials, adding that the civic body has outsourced the operations, and fee would be decided in a couple of days.