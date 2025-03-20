Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi awards appointment orders to 217 candidates in education department

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi issued appointment orders to as many as 217 candidates selected through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), here on Wednesday.

The candidates selected through TNPSC have been allotted various posts in the School Education Department.

As per the circular from the department, TNPSC has conducted direct recruitment for the position of junior assistants. And, on March 15, online counselling was held for 186 selected employees to choose departments of their choice.

In addition to 186 positions, 24 candidates in the directorate of public libraries and seven candidates for Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTB & ESC) were selected. Thus, the minister issued appointment orders for 217 candidates on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the budget session held on March 14, the government announced the appointment of 1,721 postgraduate teachers and 841 graduate teachers for 2025-26, through direct recruitment. During the budget session, it was noted that the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) will soon release the necessary recruitment notification for the same.

In January, the department also amended special rules for the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service to fill 2 per cent of vacancies reserved for the staff of TN Ministerial Service in the post of postgraduate assistant through direct recruitment.

It is to be noted that there are 15,000 vacancies in TN state-run schools and frequent notifications were floated to fill these posts. In March 2024, TRB also announced filling 1,500 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) vacancies through direct appointment in the schools functioning under the Directorate of Elementary Education.

Furthermore, it is to be noted that the members of the 2013 TN Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) welfare association alleged mismanagement in TRB.

The association alleged that after the 2012 TET exams, around 3,000 Bachelor of Teaching (BT) and SGTs were appointed. However, these posts were allocated by adding grace marks.