Labour codes not to impact welfare schemes: Minister CV Ganesan

CHENNAI: Labour Minister CV Ganesan on Wednesday assured that the welfare activities carried out by the unorganised workers’ welfare board would continue and it would not be affected by the four labour codes introduced by the Union Government.

Replying to the debate for grants for the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department at the State Assembly, the Minister said there are 47 lakh registered members in the unorganised workers’ welfare boards, and the state government is implementing various schemes at an expenditure of over Rs 800 crore.

“However, the trade unions have been raising apprehension over the continuance of the welfare schemes by the unorganised workers’ welfare board if the four labour codes come into implementation. I wanted to make it clear that all the welfare schemes will continue to be implemented in the state,” he said.

He also announced that for the members of the welfare board, construction workers who are 60 years of age and have no family support, two old age homes with food and accommodation for 50 residents each will be started in Chennai. He also announced a hike in the workplace accident death compensation for the construction worker from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

Earlier, participating in the debate, CPM MLA Nagai Mali said Samsung is not engaging with the Samsung India workers' union; rather, it holds talks only with the management-backed workers' committee. He also insisted that the government should ensure that private companies adhere to the labour laws of the country.