Mini-buses to hit Tamil Nadu streets from June 16; Chennai gets 72 routes

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated new comprehensive mini-bus scheme that aims to improve last-mile connectivity across the State will be rolled out on Monday, with Chief Minister MK Stalin launching it in Thanjavur.

Unlike the earlier initiative, the new scheme will permit the operation of private mini-bus services within the Greater Chennai Corporation limits, excluding the core city areas. Twenty private mini-buses are expected to begin operations in the city.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will flag off the services in Theni, while Health Minister Ma Subramanian will launch the services in Chennai, and other ministers will inaugurate services in various districts.

In total, 2,084 new mini-bus routes will be introduced, while over 1,000 existing services will be brought under the new scheme, sources said.

According to Transport Department officials, 9 mini-buses will begin operating in South Chennai and 11 in North Chennai on Monday. “A total of 72 routes have been identified in Chennai, including 33 in the north and 39 in the south. We have received applications for all routes, but permits will be issued only after the private operators produce mini-buses along with all required documents,” a senior official said.

Tamil Nadu Mini-Bus Owners’ Federation president K Kodiyarasan said that though the federation has several pending demands, they support the early implementation of the new scheme. “This is a progressive move for both operators and commuters. Once the scheme is rolled out, we will submit our demands, including a revision of the fare structure to reflect the current diesel prices,” he said.

Originally scheduled for a May 1 rollout, the scheme was delayed after the Transport Department withdrew its initial notification and issued a fresh one setting the launch date as June 15. The delay followed a petition filed in the Madras High Court by the CITU-backed Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Employees Federation, which opposed the inclusion of private operators.

Under the new scheme, the maximum permissible route length has been increased to 25 km. Of this, 65 per cent of the route must be in areas currently unserved by regular bus services, while the remaining 35 per cent can overlap with existing routes. If public facilities such as libraries, hospitals, district or taluk offices, or higher secondary schools are located within one kilometre of the end of the 25-km route, then the service may be extended to cover those locations.

ROADMAP

· 25 km - maximum permissible route length

· 65% must be in unserved areas

· 35% can overlap with existing routes

· 2,084 new routes in TN

· 9 mini-buses to operate 39 routes in South Chennai

· 11 mini-buses to run 33 routes in North Chennai

· If public facilities such as libraries, hospitals, district or taluk offices, or higher secondary schools are located within one km of the end of the 25-km route, service may be extended