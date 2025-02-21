Mini bus scheme to be flagged off by May, says Transport Min SS Sivasankar

TIRUCHY: Minister for Transport SS Sivasankar announced on Thursday that the new mini bus scheme will implemented across the state by May and mini bus operators unwilling to continue in earlier routes can seek new routes for a feasible operation.

The minister headed a review meeting in Perambalur on the operation of mini buses with the RTOs of Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Salem and Erode regions and scrutinised applications received for mini bus operation so far from these regions.

He also inspected the new routes sought by the operators and the feasibility of allocating the new routes and the already existing routes.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said, "The applications from the mini bus operators have been received and an elaborate inspection for the operation of mini buses are underway. The mini bus scheme was introduced by the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and as an expansion programme, the scheme has been decided to be implemented across the state and facilitate the rural areas to avail the transport connectivity."

"The new mini bus scheme would be implemented across the state by May this year and the officials have been initiating steps to facilitate the programme," Sivasankar added.

Stating that the mini bus operators who are unwilling to continue the already existing routes can surrender the routes and opt for new routes, the minister said, the RTOs have been roped in to conduct the study about the routes requested by the operators. He said they would be sanctioned with the concerns of the respective district collector, adding that 62 routes are identified in Perambalur.