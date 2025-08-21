Min Nehru inspects Panjapur-Woraiyur link road phase 3 works

TIRUCHY: Minister KN Nehru on Thursday inspected the works of the 3rd phase of the Panjapur-Woraiyur link road along the Koraiyar river. The link road is expected to ease the traffic congestion by eliminating the city traffic.

According to official sources, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a stretch of 9.9 km road from KKBT Panjapur to Woraiyur at an estimated cost of Rs 331 crore has been prepared.

The project is planned in three phases: Panjapur to Karumandapam, Woraiyur to Kudamuritti check post, and Karumandapam to Woraiyur. This link road towards KKBT would reduce both travel time and distance by avoiding the city traffic.

The fund for two phases – Panjapur to Karumandapam at an estimation of Rs 81.7 crore and Woraiyur to Kudamuritti check post at an estimation of Rs 68 crore was released after official approval, and the works have commenced.

However, the approval of phase three between Karumandapam to Woraiyur was pending for various reasons, and Minister Nehru, who was instrumental in bringing the link road, visited the spot along the Koraiyar river on Thursday and studied the feasibility of the road.

After inspecting the spot, he instructed the officials to immediately commence the work of the 3rd phase covering a distance of 5.75 km, estimated at Rs 182 crore.

He said that the link road would help commuters reach KKBT without entering the city, thereby enhancing their travel experience. This project would be more helpful for people from Woraiyur, Karur Bypass, and Vayalur areas. District collector V Saravanan, Mayor Mu Anbalagan, and others accompanied the minister.