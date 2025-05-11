Mills urge TN sugarcane growers to increase acreage

TIRUCHY: The sugarcane farmers should increase the cultivation acreage to ensure more production, appealed Raman, the Chief Administrative Officer of Kurugulam Arignar Anna Sugar Mills, on Saturday.

The Kurungulam Arignar Anna Sugar Mills authorities conducted an interactive meeting with the sugarcane farmers at Vilar in Thanjavur, chaired by the Chief Administrative Officer Raman.

After an elaborate discussion on controlling the diseases in sugarcane the officials suggested sprinkle pesticides with the support of drones.

While addressing the farmers, Raman said, as there was man power shortage, the administration of pesticides has become a challenging task and so the farmers are advised to use drones while sprinkling the solutions to control the diseases.

He also suggested increasing the acreage of cultivation so that the production could be increased and the mills would function for a longer duration to achieve the target.