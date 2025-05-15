Milk van overturns in Dindigul; locals demand removal of road median

CHENNAI: A van carrying milk packets from Natham to Anjukulipatti met with an accident near Gopalpatti in Dindigul district.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the driver, George (50), lost control of the vehicle as it approached Gopalpatti. The van hit the road median and overturned.

Following the accident, the milk packets were transferred to another vehicle, and the overturned van was removed from the road, which had caused traffic congestion.

The incident occurred on a narrow 30-metre stretch between the Dindigul Central Cooperative Bank and the Gopalpatti Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

It is to be noted that, over the past two years more than 100 vehicles—including lorries, cars, buses, and bikes—have crashed into this same median.

Local residents and drivers, who have been dealing with recurring accidents in this area, are urging the Highways Department to remove the median to prevent further incidents.