Mild tremors felt in locations across Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Mild tremors were felt briefly in areas adjoining the Western Ghats in this district on Sunday, officials said.

The tremors were felt for about three seconds around 11.55 AM in localities like Kallidaikurichi, Manimuthar, Ambasamudram and Papanasam, officials said citing information shared by people.

There was no report of any damage to life or property, they said.