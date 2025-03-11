Mild to moderate rains in southern districts

CHENNAI: Madurai and some other parts of southern districts experienced mild to moderate rain on Monday providing respite from the scorching heat.

People were delighted as the rain had turned the atmosphere pleasant. Skies remained overcast throughout the day.

It was drizzling in Kodaikanal, a popular hill station in Dindigul district, bringing cheers to the visitors. There was no significant rainfall, which gave way to a light mist suffusing the atmosphere. The rain continued for hours till evening. Pedestrians were mostly seen walking under covers bearing umbrellas to protect themselves from the rain, sources said.

According to A Varatharajan, president, Karisal Boomi Vivasayigal Sangam, Thoothukudi district, the unseasonal rain caused havoc on agriculture, just the right time when farmers started to harvest crops such as maize, cumbu, chillie, sunflower and sorghum in parts of Kovilpatti, Vilathikulam, Ettayapuram and Pudur.

This rainfall would affect the crop yield and the rain-drenched farm lands would also affect the freshness of these crops, which tend to lose their lustre and market value.

Coastal areas of Ramanathapuram also witnessed rains with the highest amount of 39.80 mm in Valinokkam and Kadaladi stood next with 32.60 mm. While Ramanathapuram recorded 28 mm, Pamban received 12.50 mm. Fishing remains suspended off Thoothukudi coast following rainfall, sources said.

The passenger ferry service in Kanniyakumari was suspended after the rainfall disrupted the proceedings.

The ferry service operated by the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation from the shore of Kanniyakumari to Vivekananda Rock took off as usual at 8 am, but sudden rain prompted the authorities to suspend the service as a safety precautionary measure just after thirty minutes based on instructions from Tamil Nadu Maritime Board. However, it is off-season these days, sources said.