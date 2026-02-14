Mild showers likely in parts of Tamil Nadu on February 19, 20

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rain over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on February 19 and 20, under the influence of easterly and northeasterly winds prevailing over the lower tropospheric levels.
The rainfall activity is likely to be triggered by a low-pressure area that is expected to form over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean during the next 48 hours. Until February 18, dry weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
On Saturday, Tirunelveli district recorded the highest rainfall in the State, with 2 cm each in Oothu and Nalumukku, while Kakkachi and Manjolai received 1 cm of rain.
The weather department said mist or haze is likely to prevail at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu during the early morning hours till February 19. Shallow to moderate fog is likely over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts during the early morning hours on February 15. Similar conditions are expected in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts on February 16. On February 19, shallow to moderate fog is likely to prevail in parts of Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts.
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain above normal by about 2 degrees Celsius over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till February 18. In Chennai, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may dip to about 22 degrees Celsius on Sunday.