Mild showers likely in parts of Tamil Nadu on February 19, 20

The rainfall activity is likely to be triggered by a low-pressure area that is expected to form over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean during the next 48 hours. Until February 18, dry weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

On Saturday, Tirunelveli district recorded the highest rainfall in the State, with 2 cm each in Oothu and Nalumukku, while Kakkachi and Manjolai received 1 cm of rain.