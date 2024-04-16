Mild showers likely in 8 districts of TN till 10AM

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday predicted the possibility of moderate rain in eight districts of Tamil Nadu until 10 a.m.

According to reports, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram will receive light to moderate rains.

The southern part of TN has been witnessing rainfall for the past few days, providing relief from the scorching summer.