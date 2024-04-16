Begin typing your search...

Mild showers likely in 8 districts of TN till 10AM

According to reports, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram will receive light to moderate rains.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 April 2024 3:58 AM GMT
Mild showers likely in 8 districts of TN till 10AM
X

Visuals from Chennai (Photo: Justin George)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday predicted the possibility of moderate rain in eight districts of Tamil Nadu until 10 a.m.

According to reports, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram will receive light to moderate rains.

The southern part of TN has been witnessing rainfall for the past few days, providing relief from the scorching summer.

TamilnaduTN rainsChennai rainsTN rain updateChennai rain updateRMC rainfall dataHeavy rain
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X