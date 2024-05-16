Migrant worker confronts mobile thieves in Tirupur, stabbed to death

COIMBATORE: A migrant worker from Bihar was stabbed to death by three unidentified persons allegedly after he resisted their attempts to snatch away his mobile phone in Tirupur on Tuesday night. This incident triggered tension as other migrant workers resorted to protest on Wednesday demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Police said Akash Kumar (21) from Bihar was attacked by three bike-borne men when he was walking to his room after work from a textile unit in Kaniampoondi, where he was employed as a tailor. As Akash resisted attempts to snatch away his mobile, the two-wheeler-bound gang mugged him to death on College Road around 10.30 pm.

“The three persons tried to grab his mobile phone threatening him with a knife. When he resisted their attempts, the trio stabbed him in his stomach, before fleeing with his mobile,” police said.

Though severely injured, Akash managed to reach the room where he stayed with other workers. His roommates rushed him to Tirupur Government Hospital. On receiving information, the Thirumuruganpoondi police reached the spot, held inquiries and went through the CCTV footage to trace the culprits.

As Akash Kumar succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, other workers held a protest on the premises of the textile firm demanding the arrest of the culprits. They withdrew the protest after police officials assureded of a speedy investigation into the case. After a post-mortem, the body of the deceased youth was incinerated at a crematorium in Athupalayam in Anupparpalayam. Five special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.