Mid-sea hydrocarbon mining will hit livelihood badly, says TN fishermen association

TIRUCHY: The fishermen's association expressed apprehension over the Union government’s announcement of offshore hydrocarbon and demanded that the project be withdrawn to ensure their livelihood. A letter has been sent to Prime Minister Modi in this regard.

The letter sent by A Thajudeen, vice chairman of Tamil Nadu Fishermen Welfare Board and general secretary, Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Association, stated that realisation of mining activity in the mid-sea would certainly destroy the livelihood of the fishermen across the State. “While the fishermen from Tamil Nadu face a threat from neighbouring Sri Lanka during the fishing activity, the announcement of exploration of hydrocarbons would further create disaster in the lives of the fishermen, and this would also harm the sea resources,” the letter stated.

Thajudeen also pointed out that the fishermen associations along the Gulf of Mannar had staged a massive protest, citing that the deep sea gas exploration and sea bed mining would damage the livelihood as well as the biodiversity, and demanded that the project be withdrawn immediately.

He added that the hydrocarbon project in the Delta region was stopped after a series of protests organised by the farmers across the region and the fishermen are also ready to organise similar protests to ensure the Centre heeds to their demands

The letter to the Prime Minister also stated that the fishermen had already roped in the environmental activists and political parties to organise a massive protest across the State to demand that the union government withdraw the project.